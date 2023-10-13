GDS Wealth Management Has $4.85 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $525.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.35 and a 200-day moving average of $491.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

