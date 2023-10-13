Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NYSE GENI opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.04. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

