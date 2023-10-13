Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $756.80.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 7.3 %

GMAB stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 14,836.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

