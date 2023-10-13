George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading Up 5.2%

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

George Risk Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter.

George Risk Industries Dividend Announcement

About George Risk Industries

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 5.56%. George Risk Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

Further Reading

