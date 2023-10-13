GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
GeoVax Labs Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of GOVX opened at $0.53 on Monday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
