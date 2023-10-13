GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GOVX opened at $0.53 on Monday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

