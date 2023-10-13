GFG Capital LLC Acquires 753 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,641,000 after buying an additional 1,147,286 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 1,819,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,375,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

