GFG Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.01. 162,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.70 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

