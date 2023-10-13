GFG Capital LLC Buys 346,488 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3,387.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,488 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.75. The company had a trading volume of 439,351 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.18. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

