GFG Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,241 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.96. 42,734,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,633,617. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

