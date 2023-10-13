GFG Capital LLC Cuts Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for about 1.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GFG Capital LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 7,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $51.19.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

