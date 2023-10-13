GFG Capital LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 18,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in ServiceNow by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $554.19. The company had a trading volume of 199,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,502. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.90 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.