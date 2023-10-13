GFG Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $195.89. The company had a trading volume of 433,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,762. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

