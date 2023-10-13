GFG Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,284. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

