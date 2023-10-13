GFG Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GFG Capital LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,736,354. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.33%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

