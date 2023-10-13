GFG Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC owned 1.94% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after buying an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VLUE stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,976 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

