GFG Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,044,814. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $92.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

