GFG Capital LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CG stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 199,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,519. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

