GFG Capital LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $679,269,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $284,269,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.42.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.29. 298,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,749. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.37 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

