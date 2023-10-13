GFG Capital LLC Has $949,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,977,268. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

