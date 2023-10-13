GFG Capital LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $84.52. 4,193,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,846,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

