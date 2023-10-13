GFG Capital LLC Invests $351,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.07. 454,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.53 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

