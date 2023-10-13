GFG Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 0.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 548,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.48. 185,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,762. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.