GFG Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,196 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.09. 299,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

