GFG Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,726 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Halliburton by 552.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,455. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,490. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

