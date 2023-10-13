GFG Capital LLC Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 71.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Gartner by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.67. The company had a trading volume of 126,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,117. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $277.08 and a one year high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

