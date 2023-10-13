GFG Capital LLC Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.95.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.37. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.90 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

