GFG Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,193 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 70,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 33,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,064. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $938.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

