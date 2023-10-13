GFG Capital LLC Sells 107 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

