GFG Capital LLC Sells 12,082 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

GFG Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 16.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GFG Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $85,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $90.41.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

