GFG Capital LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 227,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 164,251 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,706,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,296,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

