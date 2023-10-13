GFG Capital LLC Sells 2,156 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,324 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 4.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.9% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 1,408.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $7.74 on Friday, reaching $353.46. 2,243,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.51 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

