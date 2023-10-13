GFG Capital LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GFG Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 0.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.21. 3,545,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,205,119. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

