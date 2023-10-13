GFG Capital LLC Sells 451 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $552.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.44 and a 200-day moving average of $465.43. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The stock has a market cap of $251.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

