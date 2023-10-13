GFG Capital LLC Sells 5,783 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AES by 20.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AES by 36.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 338,260 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth $2,727,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. 2,227,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

In related news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. Bank of America decreased their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

