GFG Capital LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,148. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

