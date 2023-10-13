GFG Capital LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

Shares of HUM traded up $9.50 on Friday, reaching $509.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,353. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

