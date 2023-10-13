GFG Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.54. 141,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

