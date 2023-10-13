GFG Capital LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 203,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,806,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,300,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.88. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

