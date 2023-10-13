GFG Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in APA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 440,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of APA traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

