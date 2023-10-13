Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Shares of ROCK stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
