Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Articles

