Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $77.10.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gibraltar Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.