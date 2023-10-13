Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $77.10.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
