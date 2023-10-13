GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in GitLab were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 89,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $4,313,491.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 657,578 shares in the company, valued at $31,807,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 89,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $4,313,491.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 657,578 shares in the company, valued at $31,807,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 33,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $1,623,490.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,807,047.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,323 shares of company stock worth $30,824,885. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

