Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

