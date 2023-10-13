Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of LANDM opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How to Invest in Energy
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.