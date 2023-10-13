Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Financial Review

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Delivery Hero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -34.58% -18.57% -15.25% Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global-e Online and Delivery Hero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 1 9 0 2.90 Delivery Hero 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $46.10, indicating a potential upside of 28.81%. Delivery Hero has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.86%. Given Delivery Hero’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delivery Hero is more favorable than Global-e Online.

This table compares Global-e Online and Delivery Hero’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $409.05 million 14.42 -$195.40 million ($1.07) -33.57 Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delivery Hero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global-e Online.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delivery Hero beats Global-e Online on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

