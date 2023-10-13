Global Payments (GPN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2023 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2023 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Global Payments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2023 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Global Payments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

