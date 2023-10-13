Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 4,252.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,882 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,942,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 109,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,924. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.