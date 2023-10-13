GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Roger Chen Sells 6,125 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $459,436.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,417.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $371,550.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

