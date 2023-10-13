Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 534,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,393,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

GOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

The firm has a market cap of $676.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $837.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

