Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GFG Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $48,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

GSIE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. 128,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.